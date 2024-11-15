Tesla Model S Plaid Shatters Speed Limits on Autobahn, Reaches 203 MPH

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Tesla Model S Plaid hits a record-breaking 203 mph on the German autobahn, proving electric power can rival top combustion engines.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has once again redefined high-performance driving, reaching an astonishing 203 mph on Germany’s famed autobahn. Known for breaking traditional EV speed barriers, the Model S Plaid, equipped with Tesla’s $15,000 Track Pack, has demonstrated that electric vehicles are no longer playing second fiddle to combustion engines in terms of sheer speed.

Tesla initially capped the Model S Plaid’s speed at 166 mph, but this special edition with the Track Pack shatters that limitation, as shown in a recent video by AutoTopNL. The video captures the Plaid's exhilarating acceleration, achieving 0 to 62 mph in just 2.56 seconds and reaching 124 mph in 6.82 seconds, all of which are far beyond typical electric vehicle performance.

In addition to dominating the autobahn, the Model S Plaid made headlines at the Nürburgring Nordschleife on June 2, 2023. Clocking in at 7 minutes 25.231 seconds, it became the fastest all-electric production car on the track, dethroning the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. For its Nürburgring run, Tesla outfitted the Plaid with a traditional round steering wheel, prioritizing control over the unconventional yoke design.

The Model S Plaid’s Track Pack is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes, Goodyear Eagle 3R tires, and advanced Zero-G forged aluminum wheels, all of which optimize handling and braking at high speeds. Powered by a tri-motor setup delivering 1,020 horsepower, the Plaid offers unparalleled performance for an electric sedan, effortlessly matching the speeds of high-powered combustion rivals like the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, which also exceed 200 mph.

With its autobahn run and Nürburgring record, the Tesla Model S Plaid has firmly staked its claim as a leader in the high-speed EV market. As the automotive world shifts toward electric power, Tesla’s Plaid model has set a new standard, proving that the future of high-speed performance is undeniably electric.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.