Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Why Are Hedge Funds Bullish On This Revenue Growth Stock?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Revenue Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against the other revenue growth stocks.

Outlook for the Year 2025: A Positive Year for Equities?

Citigroup has forecasted 2025 to be a positive and strong year for global stocks. Citi expects a rally in global equities to extend into the year 2025 and estimates a 10% EPS growth for global equities which is slightly below analysts' consensus of 13%.

The stance was that declining interest rates and easing inflation could help boost corporate earnings. The major world stock benchmark, MSCI All Country World Index Local, is expected to reach 1,140 points by the end of this year which signals a 10% increase from its previous close of 1,035.46. Citi added that the United States and emerging market regions could witness the most robust earnings per share growth of about 15%.

Citi remains 'overweight' on U.S. equities but believes that the new Trump administration brings a lot of uncertainty with potential tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation resulting in a ‘complicated mix of favorable and adverse economic effects’. In 2024, the S&P 500 index rallied 24%, driven by the expected Fed rate cuts, optimism relating to Artificial Intelligence, and the potential deregulation under the new US President-elect. Regarding the effect of these drivers on 2025, Citigroup analysts stated:

"While AI is no longer expected to provide as much EPS growth advantage vs. the rest of the index, any continuation of USD strength and policy uncertainty on tariffs could extend its outperformance"

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 10 best revenue growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we first used a stock screener to screen stocks that have more than $2 billion market cap and at least 25% revenue growth over the past 5 years. Moving on, we shortlisted the top 10 stocks from our list which had the highest revenue growth and were the most popular among hedge funds. The 10 best revenue growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds have been arranged in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of Q3.

