Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Set to Launch Driverless Robotaxi Program in Austin This Year

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks on Analysts’ Radar Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against other AI stocks on analysts’ radar right now.
According to a report from Technavio, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is estimated to grow by USD 237.4 billion from 2024-2028. The major factors driving market growth are the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks, with a trend toward cloud-based AI services. The report further noted that a shortage of AI experts may pose a challenge.
Amid these developments, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the recent emergence of DeepSeek has led US officials to look at the national security implications of the Chinese artificial intelligence app. According to President Donald Trump’s crypto czar, it is possible that intellectual property theft could have been at play.
According to Leavitt, the National Security Council is reviewing the app’s implications.
“This is a wake-up call to the American AI industry”.
Last Monday marked a significant broad market reaction from investors over the emergence of DeepSeek’s cheaper and more efficient AI models, raising questions on the major investments and power needs of leading tech companies in the US. Here is what White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar David Sacks had to say when he was asked by Fox News about intellectual property theft involved in the emergence of DeepSeek.
“Well, it’s possible. There’s a technique in AI called distillation, which you’re going to hear a lot about, and it’s when one model learns from another model. I think one of the things you’re going to see over the next few months is our leading AI companies taking steps to try and prevent distillation … That would definitely slow down some of these copycat models”.
Joe Biden, during his administration, had placed several export restrictions to prevent such things from happening. However, the emergence of DeepSeek and Baidu’s AI models reveals how they haven’t been as effective. Donald Trump, who has been at the forefront of AI advancements with the Stargate initiative, noted that it is good that companies in China are coming up with a cheaper and more efficient method of artificial intelligence.
“The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win”. -Donald Trump.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 99
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an automotive and clean energy company that leverages advanced artificial intelligence in its autonomous driving technology and robotics initiatives. On February 3rd, Barclays reiterated the stock as Equal Weight with a $325 price target, stating that it’s sticking with this rating on Tesla.
“We remain EW as we expect the stock to eventually track fundamentals, yet for now narrative is most critical.”
Having previously reiterated the rating and price target on January 30th, the firm noted how Tesla’s “weak” Q4 results were overshadowed by its “supercharged” autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence outlook. The company is set to launch the driverless Robotaxi program in Austin, Texas, in June, while its unsupervised full-self driving technology is also going to open to a wide set of markets this year. The firm said that Tesla had the worst quarterly auto gross margin in seven years in Q4, significantly lower than expected. Yet, the stock didn’t drop, implying that the company still controls the narrative with a strong story.
Overall, TSLA ranks 3rd on our list of AI stocks on analysts’ radar right now. While we acknowledge the potential of TSLA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSLA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
