Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Set to Launch Driverless Robotaxi Program in Austin This Year

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks on Analysts’ Radar Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against other AI stocks on analysts’ radar right now.

According to a report from Technavio, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is estimated to grow by USD 237.4 billion from 2024-2028. The major factors driving market growth are the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks, with a trend toward cloud-based AI services. The report further noted that a shortage of AI experts may pose a challenge.

Amid these developments, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the recent emergence of DeepSeek has led US officials to look at the national security implications of the Chinese artificial intelligence app. According to President Donald Trump’s crypto czar, it is possible that intellectual property theft could have been at play.

According to Leavitt, the National Security Council is reviewing the app’s implications.

“This is a wake-up call to the American AI industry”.

Last Monday marked a significant broad market reaction from investors over the emergence of DeepSeek’s cheaper and more efficient AI models, raising questions on the major investments and power needs of leading tech companies in the US. Here is what White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar David Sacks had to say when he was asked by Fox News about intellectual property theft involved in the emergence of DeepSeek.

“Well, it’s possible. There’s a technique in AI called distillation, which you’re going to hear a lot about, and it’s when one model learns from another model. I think one of the things you’re going to see over the next few months is our leading AI companies taking steps to try and prevent distillation … That would definitely slow down some of these copycat models”.

Joe Biden, during his administration, had placed several export restrictions to prevent such things from happening. However, the emergence of DeepSeek and Baidu’s AI models reveals how they haven’t been as effective. Donald Trump, who has been at the forefront of AI advancements with the Stargate initiative, noted that it is good that companies in China are coming up with a cheaper and more efficient method of artificial intelligence.

“The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win”. -Donald Trump.

