What Is Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) The Best Lithium and Battery Stocks to Buy Now?

The West Auto Industry Faces Uncertainty with Potential Tariffs and Policy Reversals

According to a Reuters report from November 6, automakers are preparing for potential changes under President-elect Donald Trump, including new tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico and the reversal of pro-electric vehicle policies. Trump has indicated plans to rescind EPA and Transportation Department regulations and may reduce or eliminate EV tax incentives.

Moreover, the Zero Emission Transportation Association expressed a willingness to collaborate with Trump on future EV development. Trump has also warned of tariffs of up to 200% on Mexican vehicles and is considering similar measures for imports from other regions while encouraging foreign automakers to build plants in the US.

Additionally, in October, Reuters reported that the European Union approved additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, ranging from 7.8% to 35.3%, on top of the existing 10% duty, in response to what it calls unfair subsidies by China. These tariffs, effective October 30, aim to address concerns over subsidized raw materials, batteries, and financing, with China opposing the decision and calling for negotiations to prevent further trade tensions.

China has launched its own probes into EU imports, including pork, dairy, and brandy, potentially retaliating against the EU measures. Chinese EVs currently account for 8% of the EU market, a figure expected to grow to 15% by 2025, with their prices typically 20% lower than European counterparts. The investigation has caused division within the EU, with Germany opposing tariffs while France supports them.

Future of Electric Vehicles in the U.S. Amid Political Changes

GlobalData lowered its 2030 U.S. EV market share forecast from 33% to 28%, citing weakened emissions standards and a focus on lower oil prices after the 2024 elections. Bloomberg reported on November 7 that Mark Wakefield of AlixPartners highlighted that $129 billion in EV investments through 2027 and the $7,500 EV tax credit may be at risk. Automakers are expected to cut EV spending, delay new models, and shift production toward hybrids and gasoline vehicles, like Volkswagen’s adaptation at its South Carolina plant. While reversing Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act could prove challenging, changes to fuel economy standards are likely, though their impact may not be felt until later in the decade.

