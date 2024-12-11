Tesla hits record high as post-election surge continues

Investing.com -- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), hit a record high Wednesday as the EV maker continues its post-election surge on bets that CEO Elon Musk's close relationship with president-elect Donald Trump will benefit Tesla.

Tesla jumped more than 3% to $415.57, following a 64% jump since Donald Trump's election victory last month that has seen the company's market cap jump by more than $500B to $1.3T.

Musk, who threw his weight behind Trump's during the election campaign, has "significant influence" in the Trump White House, Wedbush said in a note earlier this month.

The "golden path for Tesla around Cybercabs and autonomous is now within reach with an emboldened Trump/Musk strategic alliance playing out in real time and very in line with our thesis," it added.

