Tesla: A Cult-Like Stock? Fund Warns of Speculative Growth Behind 77% Surge!

Hailed a "cult-like" investment in the Q3 2024 investor letter of Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has become very dependent on speculative developments in autonomous driving technology the fundcites. Though the fund does not own Tesla shares, it noted that even with a recent share price increase, the company's fundamentals are lacking oomph at this point.

Tesla's stock has risen 77% over the past 12 months; in one month it gained 30%. Having closed at $454.13 on December 26, 2024, Tesla boasts a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion. Attaching its performanceto company selection, the Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund exceeded its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, in Q3 2024. The fund observed the continuous attraction of Tesla among investors despite underlying issues, even if it did not invest in the company. Reversing earlier declines this year, Tesla's share price bounced in the third quarter. Tesla creates, designs, and markets EVs and energy solutions. Its performance has had a significant effect on the overall market, but analysts are now worried of its valuation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

