Tesco says price pressures easing as profits soar

[PA Media]

Tesco has said price pressures on grocers have eased as it reported bumper sales and profits for the past year.

The UK's biggest supermarket chain said pre-tax profits hit £2.3bn, up from £882m, while sales rose by 4.4% to £68.2bn in the year to 24 February.

The company said price inflation in groceries had "lessened substantially".

However, its boss Ken Murphy said the firm was conscious "things were still difficult for many customers".

Tesco had "worked hard" to cut prices, he said, and "doubled down" on schemes aimed at offering shoppers better value for money, such as its Aldi Price Match offer and Clubcard promotions.

More than 4,000 products were cheaper at the end of the year than at the start, with an average price cut of about 12%, the firm said.

Tesco is the UK's biggest supermarket chain with more than 330,000 employees and a 27.3% share of the grocery market, which Mr Murphy said was growing as customers "respond to the improvements we've made to the value and quality of our products".

Global retail analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence Charles Allen told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the company had done a "lot of work" to keep up with its rivals such as German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

He said that the results were "broadly in line" with expectations, though "just a shade weaker than anticipated".

Looking forward to the coming year, he said things would not get any easier for the retailer.

With increasing staff bills coming in just as inflation - which measures the rate at which prices are rising - is slowing down, he said "you haven't got the same sales boost" from higher prices.