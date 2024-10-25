GuruFocus.com

Teradyne Inc (TER) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue and EPS Surpass Expectations

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue: $737 million for Q3, at the high end of guidance.

  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.90, above the high-end guidance of $0.86.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 59.7%, above high guidance due to product mix.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $275 million, up sequentially and year-over-year.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Profit: Approximately 22%.

  • Semi Test Revenue: $543 million, with SoC contributing $393 million and memory $150 million.

  • System Test Group Revenue: $73 million, with continued weakness across businesses.

  • Wireless Test Revenue: $33 million, lower sequentially and year-on-year.

  • Robotics Revenue: Approximately $89 million, flattish sequentially and up 3% year-over-year.

  • Free Cash Flow: $114 million, driven by earnings and net working capital improvements.

  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $678 million at the end of the quarter.

  • Q4 Sales Outlook: Expected to be between $710 million and $760 million.

  • Q4 Gross Margins: Estimated at 59.5% to 60.5%.

  • Q4 Non-GAAP EPS: Expected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.97.

  • Q4 GAAP EPS: Expected to be in the range of $0.73 to $0.91.

  • 2024 Semiconductor ATE TAM Estimate: SOC TAM expected at $4.2 billion, Memory TAM at $1.4 billion.

  • Robotics Growth Expectation for 2024: Between 5% and 10%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) delivered third-quarter financial results at the high end of their revenue guidance range, exceeding expectations in gross margin and earnings.

  • The Semiconductor business, particularly the memory segment, performed above expectations with record high revenue driven by strong HPM demand.

  • The company is seeing stabilization and modest improvement in other SemiTest segments, with utilization rates increasing.

  • Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) expects total company revenue growth of approximately 5% for 2024, up from prior expectations of low single-digit growth.

  • The robotics business has delivered 8% year-to-date growth despite a challenging industrial macro environment, outperforming its peer group.

Negative Points

  • The wireless business has been impacted by a slower-than-expected ramp of WiFi 7, affecting revenue.

  • The production board test business continues to be weak due to low demand from Tier 1 automotive OEMs.

  • The robotics market is inherently cyclical, and customers have significantly cut back on capital investment plans.

  • Visibility into customer forecasts remains limited, with customers not generally providing forecasts beyond a quarter or two.

  • The memory revenue is expected to moderate in the fourth quarter following a surge in shipments during the third quarter.

and

Recommended Stories