Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM16m ÷ (RM148m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

See our latest analysis for Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 40% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

While Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.