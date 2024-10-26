This Tennessee man, 84 and battling cancer, was gifted a tiny home after losing everything in Hurricane Helene
James Gregory, an 84-year-old resident of Cocke County, Tennessee, once again has a place to call home. Gregory, who is battling cancer, lost his home and all of his belongings in the floods caused by Hurricane Helene. The house he lived in for years is now filled with several inches of mud and is completely uninhabitable.
“Lost about everything, it looks like. Except myself,” he told KSBW reporters.
For the first few weeks after the floods, Gregory stayed with his daughter. But when family members reached out to Randy Jones, the owner of Incredible Tiny Homes, Jones offered Gregory his own tiny home. The house includes a full kitchen, a private bathroom and hot water.
“I thought about this older gentleman, being alone by himself, and his no bed, no anything. I have a bed; why not give it to him?” Jones told reporters.
Hurricane Helene and Milton financial impact could hit $50B
Weeks after hurricanes Helene and Milton battered the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, residents are still picking up the pieces. Damage from Helene, which made landfall September 26, and Milton, which made landfall October 9 near Siesta Key, is still being assessed.
Moody’s, the well-known financial services company, estimates the combined damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton to be between $35 billion $55 billion. According to CBS, this would place the storms among the most expensive hurricanes in history.
“The economic losses [of hurricanes] are going up because we’re putting more infrastructure and housing in harm’s way,” University of South Carolina’s Susan Cutter, co-director of the Hazards Vulnerability and Resilience Institute, told CBS reporters.
Worse still, most homeowners affected by Helene will have lacked flood insurance, since it isn’t typically included in standard policies. Data from the Insurance Information Institute shows that only 1% of homeowners outside Florida who experienced flooding from Helene were covered by flood insurance.
“People never thought they would have a problem with flooding,” Jimmy Isaacs, fire chief of Boone, North Carolina, told Politico. “It’s going to be a difficult recovery.”
In some cases, companies are dropping flood insurance customers, leaving them scrambling to find coverage — often at much higher prices. Just before the start of the hurricane season, ASI-Progressive dropped 100,000 homeowners in Florida.
How can homeowners recover after storm devastation?
For residents like Gregory who lost everything, the path to recovery can feel overwhelming. While he was fortunate to receive a new tiny home, many others are still navigating the aftermath and struggling to rebuild their lives. Despite the challenges, there are practical steps residents can take to make the recovery process more manageable.
Preparation is key. Before a storm hits, make sure important documents are stored out of harm’s way. Document all your belongings to make filing an insurance claim easier, and then move what you can to a higher floor or onto counters. Make sure you know how to shut off electricity and gas. Electricity and leaking gas can create hazards during a flood. Use sandbags and other barriers to protect your home, and consider whether it makes sense to purchase modular flood barriers.
If you live in a flood risk zone, call your current insurance provider to ask about flood insurance. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program provides a wealth of knowledge and resources to help you find coverage. If you rent, make sure you have rental coverage that covers flood damage to your belongings.
After flooding, put safety first. Before re-entering your home, ensure the area is structurally safe, as floodwaters can weaken foundations and create hidden hazards. Contact a professional if you’re unsure if there has been structural damage. Always turn off electricity and gas supplies to avoid risks of electrocution or gas leaks. Wear protective gear such as gloves, boots and masks to limit exposure to contaminants, as floodwaters can contain sewage and harmful bacteria. Ventilate the area to speed up drying and reduce toxic fumes.
Take photos and videos of all flood damage before clean-up begins, and file your insurance claim as quickly as possible. Apply for federal aid through FEMA or the American Red Cross to help cover immediate needs and rebuilding. Follow your local government on social media sites or sign up for email updates so you’re notified when local resources become available. City hall or the mayor's office will likely send out lists of shelters and food and water distribution centers.
Remember, recovery after a disaster isn’t just about rebuilding homes; it’s about rebuilding communities. Check in with those around you, share resources, and find ways to come together. James Gregory's story — from losing his home to finding hope in his future — highlights the strength that comes from communities working together.
