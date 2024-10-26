This Tennessee man, 84 and battling cancer, was gifted a tiny home after losing everything in Hurricane Helene

James Gregory, an 84-year-old resident of Cocke County, Tennessee, once again has a place to call home. Gregory, who is battling cancer, lost his home and all of his belongings in the floods caused by Hurricane Helene. The house he lived in for years is now filled with several inches of mud and is completely uninhabitable.

“Lost about everything, it looks like. Except myself,” he told KSBW reporters.

Don't miss

For the first few weeks after the floods, Gregory stayed with his daughter. But when family members reached out to Randy Jones, the owner of Incredible Tiny Homes, Jones offered Gregory his own tiny home. The house includes a full kitchen, a private bathroom and hot water.

“I thought about this older gentleman, being alone by himself, and his no bed, no anything. I have a bed; why not give it to him?” Jones told reporters.

Hurricane Helene and Milton financial impact could hit $50B

Weeks after hurricanes Helene and Milton battered the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, residents are still picking up the pieces. Damage from Helene, which made landfall September 26, and Milton, which made landfall October 9 near Siesta Key, is still being assessed.

Moody’s, the well-known financial services company, estimates the combined damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton to be between $35 billion $55 billion. According to CBS, this would place the storms among the most expensive hurricanes in history.

“The economic losses [of hurricanes] are going up because we’re putting more infrastructure and housing in harm’s way,” University of South Carolina’s Susan Cutter, co-director of the Hazards Vulnerability and Resilience Institute, told CBS reporters.

Worse still, most homeowners affected by Helene will have lacked flood insurance, since it isn’t typically included in standard policies. Data from the Insurance Information Institute shows that only 1% of homeowners outside Florida who experienced flooding from Helene were covered by flood insurance.

“People never thought they would have a problem with flooding,” Jimmy Isaacs, fire chief of Boone, North Carolina, told Politico. “It’s going to be a difficult recovery.”

Story Continues