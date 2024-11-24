Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Tennant's shares before the 29th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.295 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.18 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Tennant has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of US$89.69. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Tennant's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Tennant can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Tennant is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Tennant's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. Tennant earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

