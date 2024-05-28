Tencent's WeChat Pay expands coverage to the Maldives amid rebound of Chinese holidaymakers heading overseas

Tencent Holdings' WeChat Pay can now be used by mainland Chinese tourists in the Maldives, as the expanded coverage of the firm's popular digital wallet rides on the recovery of China's outbound travel.

The Chinese tech giant on Monday signed a three-year deal with the tourism authorities of the Republic of Maldives to jointly promote WeChat Pay - known as Weixin Pay on the mainland - to merchants in the archipelagic state, according to a statement by Tencent.

WeChat Pay has been available under a pilot phase at some popular shops, restaurants and tourist sites in the Maldives, including at the airport's tax-free stores and luxury resorts such as Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Velaa Private Island.

"China is a key source of tourists for the Maldives, and we greatly value the experience of Chinese visitors," Zihuny Rasheed, deputy managing director of Maldives Marketing and PR Corp, said in the statement. "We plan on promoting the acceptance of Weixin Pay throughout the country, offering Chinese tourists the payment option they are familiar with and prefer."

A bird's-eye view of Male, capital of the Maldives. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images alt=A bird's-eye view of Male, capital of the Maldives. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images>

Tencent aims to expand the coverage of WeChat Pay in the Maldives to 8,000 merchants by the end of this year, according to the statement. WeChat Pay is currently available in 69 countries and regions.

WeChat Pay's expansion to the Maldives reflects the opportunities in the gradual rebound of Chinese holidaymakers heading overseas amid Beijing's new visa policies and increased international flights.

China recently signed several mutual visa-free pacts with various countries - including Singapore, Thailand and Georgia - to encourage travel, as mainland tourists increasingly prefer trips to visa-free destinations.

According to Chinese travel agency Touniu earlier this month, outbound tourists on the platform accounted for 27 per cent of total tourists during the May Day holiday, up 190 per cent year on year.

The Maldives, where Chinese passport holders can visit for 30 days without a visa, has long been a popular destination for mainland holidaymakers. China is also the biggest source of inbound travellers for the Maldives, which accounted for 11 per cent of its total tourists, according to official data.

