Tencent Jumps 3% on Partnership with Pokemon Company to Develop New Games

Investing.com - Tencent Holdings Ltd's (HK:0700) share prices surged more than 3% on Wednesday in Asia on news that the company will partner with the Pokemon Company to design an untitled Pokemon game.

Tencent said in a post in its official Weibo blog that its TiMi Studio will take the lead in developing the new title. The company did not reveal any other details about the new game, but it is widely expected that the new title will be a mobile game.

Separately, NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue confirmed that Tencent will stream condensed 2019 NBA 2K League Playoff and Finals games to its users in China.

The company is the first distribution partner in China.

“Today is another incredible step forward in the NBA 2K League continuing to grow as a global league,” said Donohue. “Tencent is the ideal partner to distribute our games and bring the excitement of the NBA 2K League to fans in China, and this partnership illustrates the popularity of esports and interest in the NBA 2K League among its hundreds of millions of daily users.”

The social media and gaming giant jumped 3.1% to HK$369.80 by 1:20 AM ET (05:20 GMT).

