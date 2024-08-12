Tenant insurance 101: What renters need to know

Photo via Getty Images (Westend61 via Getty Images)

Canada’s rental market is steadily growing—according to the 2021 census, roughly one-third of Canadians now rent, as opposed to own, their home. With more Canadians renting than ever, tenant insurance has become increasingly important, as it can help protect renters in much the same way home insurance helps protect homeowners.

In partnership with TD Insurance, here’s a closer look at the basics of tenant insurance – from what it covers to your various policy options – and why renters should strongly consider it even if it’s not required by your landlord.

Why do renters need tenant insurance?

It is important to understand that your landlord’s insurance protects their property, not yours as a renter. If a fire were to occur in your unit, for example, your landlord could receive help covering the cost of their repairs from their insurance company. Unfortunately, their insurance would not likely extend to replacing your cherished personal belongings. That’s where tenant insurance – also known as renter’s insurance – comes in.

What does tenant insurance cover?

Standard tenant insurance coverage will typically give you financial protection for your personal belongings against theft, fire, water damage (but not all types), and other potential mishaps. These items are insured up to an amount you decide on, while some specialty items, such as bicycles or jewellery, may require additional coverage. Crucially, this coverage applies to your belongings both in and out of your home, i.e. if you’ve brought them with you on vacation. In the event of a covered claim, items will be repaired to their original condition or replaced depending on the policy coverage.

Then there’s personal liability coverage. Accidents happen, and if someone is unintentionally injured in your home or if you’ve accidentally damaged someone else’s property (i.e. your rented home), having tenant insurance can provide you with a layer of financial protection to fall back on if you’re found legally responsible for any damages. In addition, your insurer will take care of your legal defence costs as outlined in your policy.

Additionally, should your home become unlivable due to a covered claim – say, a pipe bursts in your building, resulting in water damage to your unit – tenant insurance will help cover your necessary and reasonable additional living expenses (such as hotel and food costs) until you’re able to either move back in or find a new place to live.

Tenant insurance can protect more than just your home

With renters’ needs constantly evolving, there are many optional add-ons that fall under the category of additional coverage. Renters can purchase additional coverage for loss or damage caused by events not covered by their policy.

In addition, purchasing additional coverage for specialized items that carry a more sizable replacement cost, such as bicycles and jewellery, as well as certain collectables, can ensure your prized possessions are adequately protected.

Is tenant insurance required?

While tenant insurance is not mandatory to rent in Canada, a landlord may write a clause into your rental agreement requiring proof of insurance coverage. This helps safeguard their investment, but importantly, it protects your investment as well. In the end, that’s what tenant insurance is all about—and the absence of such a clause in your lease shouldn’t stop you from considering protecting yourself via tenant insurance.

Tenant insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all

No two homes are alike, and the same holds true for renters, which is why you should ensure your tenant insurance policy is tailored to your lifestyle, needs and budget.

Much like with home insurance, your tenant insurance premium will vary based on a range of factors, such as the replacement cost of your belongings, your apartment’s location, whether you have a monitored home security system, as well as your previous claims history. The size of your deductible matters as well; opting for a higher deductible typically results in lower premiums, but just remember that you’ll have to pay more out of pocket in the event of a covered claim, so always make sure to choose your deductible based on how much you can afford.

That said, there are also a number of ways to reduce your premium. TD Insurance offers over 30 ways to save on home and car insurance, from alumni and professional preferred rates to Claims Free Rewards, as well as discounts for buying online.

If you own a car, you can consider bundling your auto and tenant insurance through TD Insurance. Still in school? TD Insurance offers student rental house insurance that can help protect your pricey electronics, laptops, textbooks and other belongings.

Having a call with a TD Insurance Advisor can help walk you through the available coverage options and put together a policy that provides you with the peace of mind you deserve at a price point that works for your budget and needs.

