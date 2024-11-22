Investing.com -- U.S.-listed shares of Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc DRC (NASDAQ:PDD) declined roughly 4% at $100, after JP Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" citing limited financial visibility and short-term uncertainties.

“As the company provides limited details on its investment plans, visibility on short-term financials is too low to justify an investment case on a 6-month horizon, in our view, despite the company likely remaining competitive with business upside in the long-run,” JP Morgan analyst Andre Chang wrote in the note, while hacking price target on stock to $105 from $170.

PDD’s profits declined in third quarter as the company invested more in its business to remain competitive.

Chang noted that the looming announcement of new tariff policies on Chinese products by the U.S. government under Donald Trump poses additional risks to the stock.

JPMorgan suggested “investors might find better returns” in JD (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) over the next three to six months, given that all three companies currently trade at similar valuations.

Discount e-commerce player PDD Holdings reported third quarter revenue at 99.35 bln yuan, sending its ADR shares down in Thursday trading. A higher unemployment among Chinese youth and a crisis in the property sector have dented consumer confidence, weighing on Pinduoduo’s sales.

Stock has lost more than 30% so far this year.

Related Articles

Temu parent PDD extends decline after JP Morgan downgrades stock

AbbVie, Nvidia Lead Friday's Market Cap Stock Movers

VW labour representatives vote for strikes from early December