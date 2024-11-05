Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Revenue Growth: 33%, reaching $180.9 million.

Genomics Unit Growth: 23.9% acceleration from last quarter.

Overall Business Growth: Approximately 20%.

Data and Services Revenue Growth: 64.4% year-over-year.

Insights/Data Licensing Business Growth: 86.6% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $21.8 million, a $14.4 million year-over-year improvement.

Acquisition of Ambry Genetics: $600 million total, $375 million in cash and $225 million in equity.

Acquisition Multiples: 1.9 times current revenue and roughly 15 times EBITDA.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) reported a 33% revenue growth, reaching $180.9 million for Q3 2024.

The company's data and services revenue accelerated to 64.4% year-over-year growth, with the data licensing business growing by 86.6%.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) announced the acquisition of Ambry Genetics, which is expected to accelerate their path to cash flow and adjusted EBITDA breakeven.

The acquisition of Ambry Genetics is expected to be synergistic across Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM)'s product lines and is anticipated to be EBITDA and cash flow positive.

The company has secured significant contracts and renewals with major pharmaceutical companies, including Merck and BioNTech, indicating strong demand for their data products.

Negative Points

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) reported an adjusted EBITDA of negative $21.8 million, despite improvements from the previous year.

The company is still facing challenges in achieving reimbursement for some of its MRD products, which affects the potential growth of this segment.

There are concerns about the sustainability of Ambry Genetics' 25% growth rate, given uneven growth trends in the hereditary cancer testing market.

The integration of Ambry Genetics may pose organizational challenges as Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) expands into new verticals.

The data business, despite strong growth, is not expected to sustain its current high growth rate of 87%, indicating potential volatility in future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the rationale behind expanding into hereditary cancer testing with the acquisition of Ambry Genetics, and how sustainable is the 25% growth rate you mentioned for Ambry? A: Eric Lefkofsky, CEO, explained that Ambry fits well within Tempus's strategic platform for genomics, as they already offer hereditary testing. The acquisition allows Tempus to capture patients early and provide comprehensive profiling. Ambry's growth rate is accelerating, and they are gaining market share, indicating a stable hereditary market. The integration will be gradual, focusing on leveraging synergies over time.

