TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and ...

  • Revenue: $658 million, showing an incremental improvement from the prior quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 14.4%, stabilized compared to the previous quarter.

  • Revenue Growth with TELUS: 21% year over year.

  • Revenue Growth in Comms and Media: Up 6% year over year.

  • Revenue Growth in Healthcare: Up 26% year over year.

  • Revenue with Google: Year-to-date up 12%.

  • Revenue Growth with BSSI Clients: 21% year over year.

  • Revenue Growth in Travel and Hospitality: Double-digit year over year.

  • Revenue Growth in Retail and CPG: Approximately 20% year over year.

  • Revenue Growth in Central America, South America, and Africa: 20% year over year in the quarter, 15% year-to-date.

  • Free Cash Flow: $98 million, a year over year decline.

  • Leverage: Reported leverage of 2.9 times, within the covenant range.

  • Annual Revenue Outlook: $2.61 to $2.665 billion.

  • Annual Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: $465 to $480 million, with margins of 17.8% to 18.1%.

  • Adjusted Diluted EPS Outlook: $0.39 to $0.44.

  • Cash Taxes for 2024: Expected to be in the range of $45 to $55 million.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) reported stabilization in their performance with sequential quarterly revenue improvement, driven by momentum in AI data solutions and digital solutions.

  • The company has successfully expanded its services with existing clients, including Google and a leading social media network, showcasing strong client retention and service diversification.

  • TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) is recognized as a leader in CX services, with accolades from Everest Group and Nelson Hall, highlighting their innovation in AI offerings.

  • The company is investing in talent and expanding its sales organization, focusing on AI and digital industry skill sets to capture sales opportunities globally.

  • TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) is leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency, as demonstrated by a 4.9% reduction in TELUS's technology solutions segment's indirect cost to serve year over year.

Negative Points

  • The company faces ongoing price competition in the industry, impacting profitability and requiring strategic pricing and value-added services to maintain competitiveness.

  • TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) reported a year-over-year decline in revenue with a leading social media client, although efforts to diversify services are starting to yield results.

  • The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.4% in the third quarter, reflecting higher investments in corporate initiatives and a shift in service mix towards AI, which currently has lower margins than traditional CX services.

  • There is a need for ongoing cost efficiency efforts to offset near-term pressures on profitability, with a focus on agile operations and strict limitations on non-essential costs.

  • The company anticipates a potential non-cash tax charge related to the recoverability of deferred tax assets, which could impact earnings in the fourth quarter.

