TELUS Corp (TU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Customer Growth and Strategic ...

  • Total Net Additions: 347,000 customers.

  • Postpaid Mobile Phone Churn: Below 1%.

  • TTech EBITDA Growth: 5.6%.

  • Mobile Net Additions: 289,000, including 130,000 mobile phone net additions.

  • Connected Devices Net Additions: 159,000.

  • Blended Mobile Phone Churn: 1.09%.

  • Postpaid Mobile Phone Churn: 0.9%.

  • Third-Quarter ARPU: $58.85.

  • Internet Net Additions: 34,000.

  • TV Net Additions: 21,000.

  • Residential Voice Losses: 9,000.

  • Security Net Additions: 12,000.

  • External Fixed Net Additions: 58,000.

  • Mobile Network Revenue Growth: 0.7%.

  • Mobile Phone ARPU Decline: 3.4%.

  • Fixed Data Service Revenue Growth: 1.9%.

  • TTech Operating Revenues Growth: 1.9%.

  • Other Income: $54 million, increased by $36 million year over year.

  • TTech Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 110 basis points to 39%.

  • Consolidated Operating Revenues Increase: 1% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Increase: 1.3%.

  • Net Consolidated Income Increase: 80% year over year.

  • Basic EPS Increase: 111%.

  • Free Cash Flow: $561 million, higher by 58%.

  • Consolidated CapEx Decline: $101 million or 13%.

  • CapEx Intensity: 13%, down 200 basis points over Q3 last year.

  • Available Liquidity: Approximately $3.2 billion.

  • Average Cost of Long-Term Debt: Approximately 4.4%.

  • Term to Maturity of Long-Term Debt: 10.6 years.

  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 3.83 times.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • TELUS Corp (NYSE:TU) achieved industry-leading customer growth with 347,000 total net additions in Q3 2024.

  • The company reported a strong TTech EBITDA growth of 5.6%, reflecting successful efficiency programs.

  • TELUS Corp (NYSE:TU) maintained industry-best loyalty with postpaid mobile phone churn below 1%.

  • TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods segments showed significant revenue and EBITDA growth.

  • The company continues to drive innovation with new product launches like TELUS Smart Energy and TELUS Home View.

Negative Points

  • Mobile ARPU declined by 3.4% year-over-year due to competitive pricing and lower roaming revenues.

  • TELUS Digital faced challenges with a 4.4% decline in revenue year-over-year due to macroeconomic pressures.

  • The company increased its restructuring costs to approximately $450 million to offset industry pricing pressures.

  • TELUS Corp (NYSE:TU) expects its TTech financial target for operating revenue to be slightly below the lower end of its original target range.

  • The competitive environment remains intense, impacting both wireless and wireline segments.

