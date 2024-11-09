TELUS Corp (TU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Customer Growth and Strategic ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

The company continues to drive innovation with new product launches like TELUS Smart Energy and TELUS Home View.

TELUS Corp ( NYSE:TU ) expects its TTech financial target for operating revenue to be slightly below the lower end of its original target range.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is TELUS's outlook for revenue growth in the traditional telecom business versus new revenue streams? A: Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, highlighted significant opportunities in both traditional telecom and new revenue streams. For traditional telecom, growth is expected from fiber and 5G investments, product intensity, and cross-selling. New revenue streams include TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture, which are data-driven strategies with global scale potential. The company is also focused on cost efficiency and monetization opportunities, such as real estate and copper decommissioning.

Q: With TELUS's CapEx intensity decreasing, is there any reason not to continue growing the dividend by 7%? A: Darren Entwistle confirmed there is no reason not to continue the 7% dividend growth, given the reduced CapEx intensity and the opportunities ahead.

Q: How does TELUS approach divestitures and non-core assets? A: Doug French, CFO, stated that TELUS evaluates non-core assets for potential divestitures, focusing on real estate and copper monetization. The company also considers small divestitures of business lines not aligned with long-term strategy, aiming to strengthen the balance sheet.

Q: What is TELUS's strategy for managing prepaid wireless loading trends? A: Zainul Mawji, EVP and President of Consumer Solutions, noted that TELUS's prepaid mix has remained consistent. The focus is on lifecycle management from prepaid to postpaid, leveraging the public mobile platform's AMPU characteristics and ensuring optimal revenue growth and customer retention.

Q: How does TELUS plan to drive growth in wireline and wireless ARPU amidst competitive pressures? A: Zainul Mawji emphasized consistency in subscriber growth and product intensity. TELUS aims to leverage its fiber superiority and customer service excellence to drive higher speeds and capabilities. For wireless ARPU, the focus is on quality loading and bundling, with limited dilution at the lower market end. Navin Arora added that B2B growth and IoT solutions contribute positively to ARPU.

