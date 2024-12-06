Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Rating for Ulta Beauty, Raises Price Target to $500

Today, Telsey Advisory Group announced that they maintain their Outperform recommendation on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). They also have raised the price target to $500 from previously only $450. The positive rating comes after Ulta Beauty reported it's third-quarter financial results with earnings of $5.14 per share and revenue at $2.53 billion, both beyond analysts' expectations.

Telsey said that they are optimistic to Ulta Beauty's prospect in the future for its strong loyalty program, leadership in specialty retail segment, and its expanded store presence.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

