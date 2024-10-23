Tesla shares jump in third quarter earnings even as expected revenue is lower

Tesla shares saw a 12% jump after reporting its third quarter earnings on Wednesday. The electric car manufacturer was able to bounce back from a tough second quarter, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings per share. The company reported an earnings-per-share of $0.72, surpassing investors’ projection of $0.60.

At the end of the second quarter, Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, said the nearly 50% drop in profits was temporary and due to difficulty competing with cheaper or price-slashed electric vehicles by rival companies such as BYD. “We don’t see this as a long-term issue,” Musk said in July, “but really fairly short term.”

Tesla came slightly under expected revenue, however. The company reported $25.18bn in revenue at the end of the third quarter, just missing Wall Street revenue projections of $25.43bn.

“Despite sustained macroeconomic headwinds and others pulling back on EV investments, we remain focused on expanding our vehicle and energy product lineup, reducing costs and making critical investments in AI projects and production capacity,” the company said in a press release. “We believe these efforts will allow us to capitalize on the ongoing transition in the transportation and energy sectors.”

On the earnings call on Wednesday, Musk said that Tesla had a record third quarter and believes Tesla will become the most profitable company in the world if they execute on their plans.

“Tesla is focused on the future of energy, transport, robotics and AI and this is a time where others are focused on just managing on near terms,” Musk said. “We think what we’re doing is the right approach and if we execute on our objectives, and I think we will, my prediction is Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world, probably by a long shot.”

At the moment, he says he doesn’t know of any electric vehicle manufacturer that is currently profitable.

Tesla delivered 462,890 vehicles at the end of the third quarter, up from 443,956 in the second quarter. Investors will be looking to hear more about whether the company is on track to match its 2023 vehicle deliveries of 1.8m. The company said that it expected slight growth in vehicle deliveries by the end of the year. Dan Ives, of financial services firm Wedbush Securities, remains confident. Meeting that goal will be “a solid feat given the extensive white-knuckle moments seen throughout the first half of the year”, he said in a note to investors.

Investors will also be looking for more information about the company’s robotaxis following a disappointing launch event. After unveiling the company’s much-hyped robotaxi earlier this month with scant details, Tesla shares dropped by just under 9% and wiped more than $60bn from the company’s value. At the time, Tom Narayan, an analyst at the Royal Bank of Canada, said in a note to investors that the event was more focused on branding and marketing Musk’s vision “rather than giving concrete numbers for us to model out” as is expected at these events.

