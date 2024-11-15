Tesla issues its sixth recall in a year on Cybertrucks - this time over a power-loss issue

Tesla has announced its sixth recall on Cybertrucks in a year, this time citing potential power-loss problems.

According to a report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the problem may affect 2,431 vehicles – built between November 6, 2023 and July 30, 2024.

The faulty parts could cause them to lose drive power, increasing the risk of crashes, the NTSA said. “On affected vehicles, a fault in the drive inverter may cause it to stop producing torque,” the report said.

“If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision.

Tesla said it was not aware of any collisions, fatalities or injuries that are or may be related to the issues with Cybertrucks.

The most recent recall of Cybertrucks applies to fewer vehicles than previous instances.

A recall issued in October for a delay in the rearview camera image affected more than 27,100 vehicles. Another, issued in June for a front windshield wiper that could fail, involved a recall of more than 11,600 Cybertrucks.

In April, Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal that could get stuck.

Some Cybertruck models were included in a wider recall of around 2.2 million Teslas in February because the font on warning light panels was deemed to be too small.