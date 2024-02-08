Tell us your experiences of hybrid working

Have you settled into a new working routine since the pandemic? Photograph: Roman Lacheev/Alamy

Working both from home and from the office, also known as hybrid working, has become the norm for many since the pandemic. We would like to hear about your experiences of this working pattern in recent years.

How have your working patterns have changed since the pandemic, and how have you adapted? Do you enjoy hybrid work, or have new issues arisen? For example, do you avoid certain days that are busier to travel on? Are some nurseries more crowded on some days than others? Tell us all about it below.

Callout