Teleperformance posts 3% rise in Q3 revenue on strength across sectors

(Reuters) -Teleperformance reported a 3% rise in third-quarter revenue on a pro forma basis on Wednesday, driven by demand for its services across verticals, including banking and financial, automotive, and technology.

Last year, Teleperformance bought rival Majorel for 3 billion euros, aiming to incorporate the Dutch group's investments in digital services into its in-house AI solutions.

The integration of Majorel is well on track, according to the company.

"It is contributing to the acceleration of our sales," Deputy CEO Olivier Rigaudy said on a call.

The French office services and call centre company reported revenue of 2.52 billion euros ($2.71 billion), compared with 1.99 billion euros a year earlier.

Teleperformance also confirmed its forecast for full-year 2024.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

