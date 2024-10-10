Telekom forecasts revenue growth of up to 6% per year to 2027

Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday that it expects the group's net revenue to grow by around 4 to 6% per year to 2027, as it set it its three-year guidance at its Capital Markets Day.

The telecommunications company also said it expects a free cash flow AL of around 21 billion euros ($22.97 billion) by 2027 and that the dividend corridor will remain at 40 to 60% of adjusted earnings per share, set to rise around 2.50 euros by 2027.

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

