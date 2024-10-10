Advertisement
Telekom forecasts revenue growth of up to 6% per year to 2027

Reuters
·1 min read
Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday that it expects the group's net revenue to grow by around 4 to 6% per year to 2027, as it set it its three-year guidance at its Capital Markets Day.

The telecommunications company also said it expects a free cash flow AL of around 21 billion euros ($22.97 billion) by 2027 and that the dividend corridor will remain at 40 to 60% of adjusted earnings per share, set to rise around 2.50 euros by 2027.

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Gdansk and Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; editing by Miranda Murray)