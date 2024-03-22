Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), has executed a significant stock sale according to a recent SEC filing. On March 21, 2024, the insider sold 379,340 shares of the company.T-Mobile US Inc is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless voice and data services in the United States through its various subsidiaries. The company's offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging, and data services, as well as wholesale wireless services.According to the data provided, over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 10,103,291 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at T-Mobile US Inc, with a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the valuation front, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $160.97 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $191.003 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.22, which is above the industry median of 16.96 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $144.29, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behavior as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

