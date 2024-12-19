Telegraph trapped in ‘auction from hell’ as bidder struggles to raise cash

Dovid Efune has lost exclusive rights to acquire The Telegraph from the UAE-backed private equity fund RedBird IMI - Jared Siskin/Patrick Mcmullan via Getty Images

The Telegraph faces a new year trapped in “the newspaper auction from hell” after a takeover fronted by a previously obscure entrepreneur failed to meet a deadline to raise financing.

Dovid Efune, the British-born owner of The New York Sun, a minnow in the American news business, has lost exclusive rights to acquire The Telegraph from the UAE-backed private equity fund RedBird IMI.

It marks another twist in an 18-month saga that has left ministers grappling with press freedom and international realpolitik. The Government last night declined to comment on the apparent stalemate in an auction which it effectively licensed.

Mr Efune, 39, known for his robust Zionism, this week told Telegraph representatives that he was still in talks to raise more than £500m from undisclosed investors.

Mr Efune was granted exclusivity in mid-October and was handed an extension at the end of last month.

Despite his continued interest, few Telegraph journalists or executives now have any faith that Mr Efune will be able to complete a transaction, despite being publicly linked with a series of potential backers who are seen as close to the UAE. Several of those linked to the bid decided not to invest after weighing the price he offered.

Todd Boehly, the Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been seeking Gulf sovereign wealth backing for his latest venture, was just the latest name in the frame. He has not commented.

Todd Boehly, the Chelsea FC owner, is the latest to signal interest in buying The Telegraph - Robin Jones/Getty Images Europe

The UAE has been casting around to recoup the cash it paid out in its own failed bid for control of The Telegraph last year. RedBird IMI sought ownership in a complex deal to repay the Barclay family’s overdue debt to Lloyds Banking Group, which had effectively repossessed the company last June.

The manoeuvre was blocked this year by new laws against state ownership of newspapers following a cross-party outcry in Parliament, however.

RedBird’s decision to enter exclusivity with Mr Efune without financing secured was viewed by investment bankers outside the process as unusual. Yet with the help of LionTree, the UAE-linked advisory, he bid more than £100m than the next credible rival, Lord Saatchi, and was the only bidder to offer enough for RedBird IMI to make it more than £500m.

Lord Saatchi, who bid no more than £400m, said he was “sorry RedBird IMI overpaid”.

The situation was this week dubbed “the newspaper auction from hell” by the Columbia Journalism Review, a respected chronicle of the news industry.

It reported that on the basis of the significant challenges posed by the shift to digital publishing, “Efune’s offer makes little financial sense”.

