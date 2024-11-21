Telegraph bidder faces mounting questions over price

Dovid Efune is under pressure over how he will complete a £500m-plus deal to buy The Telegraph from RedBird IMI - Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

An investment firm founded by a New York billionaire philanthropist has exited talks to bankroll a takeover of The Telegraph as questions mount over the price.

Portage Partners/10 East, founded by pro-Israel financier Michael Leffell, has become the latest potential backer to distance itself from the bid spearheaded by New York Sun publisher Dovid Efune.

In response to Telegraph questions, Sam Klatt, the chief investment officer of Portage Partners/10 East, said: “Confirmed. We are not participating.”

The intervention prompted a source familiar with Mr Efune’s discussions to say that “dozens” of as-yet-unrevealed parties could fund a deal.

The source said: “There is strong momentum in Mr. Efune’s financing consortium and high confidence a deal will be reached given the status of these talks.

“Between debt and equity sources, there are dozens of funding parties involved in these discussions, and the group is committed to ensuring full transparency as soon as the process reaches the appropriate stage.”

Mr Klatt and his colleagues were among a group of potential investors listed as attending a presentation to Mr Efune – a little-known, British-born media entrepreneur – by Telegraph management in September.

Mr Leffell was a leading figure in the New York hedge fund boom of the 1990s and set up Portage Partners/10 East as a family office and a platform for other wealthy individuals to invest.

Fellow attendees at the management presentation to Mr Efune, Hudson Bay Capital and Oaktree Capital, have also ended talks to fund the bid. The head of a fourth, Canada’s Beedie Capital, did not respond to questions on Wednesday.

It leaves Mr Efune under pressure over how he will complete a £500m-plus deal to buy The Telegraph from RedBird IMI, the Abu Dhabi-backed fund selling the paper.

Mr Efune emerged as comfortably the highest bid after two auction rounds. His was the only proposal that offered RedBird IMI hope of recovering the £510m it paid the Barclay family for rights to The Telegraph in a complex debt transaction last December.

A spokesman for Mr Efune declined to comment on the exit of Portage Partners/10 East or the possibility of an extension to the exclusivity period, which is scheduled to end next week.

None of Mr Efune’s rivals for The Telegraph, who at various stages included the advertising mogul Lord Saatchi, hedge fund founder Sir Paul Marshall and local newspaper publisher National World, was able to justify a valuation to challenge him.

Unusually for such a significant transaction, it now appears RedBird IMI agreed to enter exclusive negotiations with Mr Efune without requiring proof of secured funding.

