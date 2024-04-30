Telegraph back up for sale as UAE-backed bidder pulls out following Government intervention

The UAE-backed firm that appeared on the cusp of controlling the Telegraph has backed out of the process of buying the newspaper after the Government took steps towards blocking the deal (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

The Telegraph and Spectator are back up for sale, after the UAE-backed firm that appeared to be on the cusp of controlling the newspaper as the Government signalled it would block the takeover.

RedBird IMI, a joint venture mostly funded by the gulf state, had seemingly won the battle for the influential titles that started last year when Lloyds Bank seized the assets from the Barclay family over an unpaid loan.

But amid widespread backlash, Culture secretary Lucy Frazer launched an investigation of the deal and the Government set out plans to block foreign states owning UK newspapers, effectively killing the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, RedBird said it will auction off the options it holds to buy the Telegraph and Spectator, adding it has already had approaches from interested parties.

No bidders were named, but hedge fund boss Paul Marshall and the Murdoch family’s News Corp and Daily Mail owner DMGT have all been linked to a purchase.

Today Frazer said: “The parties have signalled their intention to withdraw from the deal. Throughout this process I have raised concerns about the potential impact of this deal on free expression and accurate presentation of news, and I took steps to ensure that media freedom was protected while there was an investigation into those concerns.

“I will now allow the parties to conduct an orderly transition and I will monitor the outcome with a view to taking any further regulatory action as required under the Enterprise Act.

“The free press is a cornerstone of our democracy, and we cannot take it for granted. That is why I used my powers as Culture Secretary to investigate this deal.

“More widely, it is why we are banning any ownership, influence, or control by foreign states of our newspapers and news magazines. We are acting to ensure that we retain the ability to step in where necessary to protect the integrity and independence of these publications, given the unique role they play in our democracy.”