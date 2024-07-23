Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.47

The board of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.47 on the 23rd of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 4.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Telecom Plus' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Telecom Plus' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.35, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.83. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.0% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Telecom Plus has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Telecom Plus' payments are rock solid. Strong earnings growth means Telecom Plus has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Telecom Plus that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

