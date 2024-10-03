Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,930.69
    -70.86 (-0.30%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,689.62
    -19.92 (-0.35%)
     

  • DOW

    41,956.37
    -240.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7382
    -0.0026 (-0.35%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.77
    +3.67 (+5.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,336.59
    -185.78 (-0.23%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.71
    -0.07 (-8.42%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,678.80
    +9.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,179.95
    -15.05 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8440
    +0.0590 (+1.56%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,876.38
    -48.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.27
    +1.37 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,282.52
    -8.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,552.06
    +743.30 (+1.97%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6692
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PULL BACK IN WAIT FOR JOBS REPORT, MIDEAST MOVES

Port strike could cost U.S. economy up to $4.5B a day and drag GDP growth, say analysts

Telecom Italia board to meet Friday over bid for Sparkle unit, sources say

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Telecom Italia (TIM) logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold a board meeting on Friday over a 700 million euro ($772 million) non-binding bid the telecoms group has received for its Sparkle subsea cable unit, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Italy's Treasury and Spanish fund Asterion submitted a joint bid for Sparkle.

The two sources said directors would convene on Friday afternoon for an initial discussion on the proposal.

The board is expected to hand Chief Executive Pietro Labriola a mandate to negotiate a binding bid, one of the sources added. ($1 = 0.9067 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za)