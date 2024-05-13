Tek Seng Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TEKSENG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Tek Seng Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TEKSENG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM9.4m ÷ (RM328m - RM49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 6.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 3.4% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 55% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Tek Seng Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

