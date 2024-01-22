S&P/TSX composite index edges higher, U.S. markets post modest gain

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday, while U.S. markets continued to rise after the S&P 500 ended last week at a record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 17.78 points at 20,924.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.01 points at 38,001.81. The S&P 500 index was up 10.62 points at 4,850.43,while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.32 points at 15,360.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.33 cents US compared with 74.28 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.51 at US$74.76 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$7.10 at US$2,022.20 an ounceand the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press