TechnipFMC PLC Director de Carvalho Filho Eleazar Sells 12,491 Shares

Director de Carvalho Filho Eleazar of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has sold 12,491 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 34,699 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

TechnipFMC PLC is a global leader in oil and gas projects, technologies, systems, and services. The company provides comprehensive solutions for subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. TechnipFMC PLC is known for its technological innovation and commitment to sustainability within the energy industry.

The insider transaction history for TechnipFMC PLC shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of TechnipFMC PLC were trading at $21.2 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $9.567 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.92, indicating that TechnipFMC PLC is significantly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $11.06. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

