Technical Analyst: Alphabet (GOOG) is ‘Primed’ for a Breakout

Tom Hancock, GMO U.S. quality ETF portfolio manager, said in a latest program on CNBC that the NASDAQ has become “risky” bet amid a lot of volatility.

“It’s become not really an index; it’s become a single bet. So it it’s a very risky thing to invest in. It’s not what I think you would want from a sort of diversified investor. It’s probably going to give you more volatile returns next year, and I’d a little bit worry that the AI rally has extended itself. So uh those may be uncomfortably volatile returns.”

Hancock said investors should also pay attention to some of the “old economy” stocks. He thinks AI stocks have become a “hype trade” and any “hiccup” in the economy could result in these stocks crashing. He also urged investors to look for stocks outside the US.

Hancock believes AI gains are now set to broaden out to smaller companies that have not received a lot of attention so far.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 160

Jessica Inskip, Stockbrokers.com director of investor research, explained in a latest program on CNBC why she believes Alphabet is on a bullish trajectory based on technical and fundamental analyses:

“First and foremost, Alphabet showed up on every single one of my technical scans that I ran on a weekly basis, but it’s all about AI agents. We’ve had a lot of excitement about this hyper computer and Gemini 2.0 that came out last week, but TPUs, those tensor processing units, are what actually fuel and train large language models. It accelerates those large language models, so if we have an acceleration that has better performance—four times more performance, 62% more energy efficient—that actually plays into those AI agents and enterprise solutions and positions Gole or Alphabet to actually compete with Azure and AWS. As we have AI agents like Salesforce starting to come to life, I think it’s a key theme we’re seeing in 2025.”

