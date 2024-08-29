Techbond Group Berhad's (KLSE:TECHBND) Profits Appear To Have Quality Issues

Techbond Group Berhad's (KLSE:TECHBND) robust recent earnings didn't do much to move the stock. However the statutory profit number doesn't tell the whole story, and we have found some factors which might be of concern to shareholders.

To understand the value of a company's earnings growth, it is imperative to consider any dilution of shareholders' interests. Techbond Group Berhad expanded the number of shares on issue by 16% over the last year. As a result, its net income is now split between a greater number of shares. Per share metrics like EPS help us understand how much actual shareholders are benefitting from the company's profits, while the net income level gives us a better view of the company's absolute size. You can see a chart of Techbond Group Berhad's EPS by clicking here.

A Look At The Impact Of Techbond Group Berhad's Dilution On Its Earnings Per Share (EPS)

As you can see above, Techbond Group Berhad has been growing its net income over the last few years, with an annualized gain of 42% over three years. And at a glance the 49% gain in profit over the last year impresses. But in comparison, EPS only increased by 47% over the same period. Therefore, the dilution is having a noteworthy influence on shareholder returns.

In the long term, earnings per share growth should beget share price growth. So Techbond Group Berhad shareholders will want to see that EPS figure continue to increase. However, if its profit increases while its earnings per share stay flat (or even fall) then shareholders might not see much benefit. For that reason, you could say that EPS is more important that net income in the long run, assuming the goal is to assess whether a company's share price might grow.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On Techbond Group Berhad's Profit Performance

Techbond Group Berhad shareholders should keep in mind how many new shares it is issuing, because, dilution clearly has the power to severely impact shareholder returns. Because of this, we think that it may be that Techbond Group Berhad's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. Nonetheless, it's still worth noting that its earnings per share have grown at 40% over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Techbond Group Berhad you should be aware of.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Techbond Group Berhad's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

