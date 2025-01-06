Tech Worker Blames Getting Stuck in Circling Waymo for Missing His Flight Home

Smith Collection/Gado - Getty Images

Last month, at the end of a planned visit the Phoenix area, tech worker Mike Johns attempted to make his flight to Los Angeles, California, but things took an unexpected turn when h became stuck in his self-driving Waymo vehicle. Or, to be precise, unexpected turns, plural; the autonomous Jaguar I-Pace he was riding in repeatedly ran around in circles instead of staying on the desired route to the airport, according to his account.

Johns captured the incident on a video which he then posted on his LinkedIn account — where he describes himself as "a tactician who sits at the intersection of tech, entertainment, media, and politics," and lists his current employer as the Federal Communication Commission. The clip shows him the backseat of the Waymo vehicle, calling customer support through the car's communication system. When greeted by Waymo, Johns explained his situation, saying he was on his way to a flight and stuck in his autonomous Jag.

"I have a flight to catch; why is this thing going in a circle?" Johns asked. "I’m getting dizzy. Look at what it’s doing."

The customer service representative apologized and then asked him to confirm his location. "I’m really sorry, Mike. We’re working on the situation with the vehicle. Is it circling around a parking lot, right?"

"It’s circling around a parking lot," Johns continued. "I got my seatbelt on; I can’t get out of the car. Has this been hacked? What’s going on? I feel like I’m in the movies. Is somebody playing a joke on me? I have a flight to catch."

In an interview with KCAL News, CBS's Los Angeles affiliate, Johns shared that he was unsure if he was talking with a human or an AI-generated bot, and felt unsupported in his strange predicament.

"Where's the empathy? Where's the human connection to this?" Johns said. "It's just, again, a case of today's digital world. A half-baked product and nobody meeting the customer, the consumers, in the middle."

In a response to Road & Track's request for background information, Waymo said that its Rider Support team is staffed by trained human operators, not an AI bot.

Johns was stuck in the loop for over five minutes, but once the operator was able to fix the problem, the vehicle drove the rider to their destination; Waymo says the rider was not charged for his trip due to the inconvenience of the error, and a regularly scheduled software update has reportedly addressed the software issue that led to the issue. Still, that's little solace forJohns, who said on LinkedIn that he missed his flight. (Waymo says it has reached out to him and left a voicemail in response.)

