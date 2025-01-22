Tech stocks lead Hong Kong decline, threatening 6-day winning streak

Hong Kong stocks fell, snapping a six-day winning streak after broad losses among technology companies, while weaker-than-expected earnings from New Oriental Education & Technology deepened losses.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.4 per cent to 19,830.27 as of 9.57am local time, while the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 2.1 per cent. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index dropped 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1 per cent.

Gaming firm NetEase fell 1.3 per cent to HK$155.40, and Kuaishou fell 1.3 per cent to HK$40.95. Tencent remained unchanged. E-commerce giant JD.com plunged 3.5 per cent to HK$152.80, while Alibaba Group Holding dropped 1.4 per cent to HK$83.65.

New Oriental plunged 30.3 per cent to HK$32.55 after second-quarter earnings, released Tuesday night, fell short of analyst expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of US$0.22 per American depository share for the second quarter, missing the consensus estimate of US$0.32.

China's National Press and Publication Administration said overnight that 123 domestic online games and 13 imported online games were approved in January. This included a game by NetEase, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice.

Two companies debuted. Electronic chemical manufacturer and distributor Hubei Sinophorus Electronic Materials rose 141 per cent to 28.13 yuan in Shanghai, and medical equipment manufacturer Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments gained 422 per cent to 35 yuan in Shenzhen.

Major Asian markets traded higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 per cent.

