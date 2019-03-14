Tech investing giant Lee Fixel is leaving Tiger Global after 13 years





Lee Fixel, the head of Tiger Global's private equity business, is leaving after a 13-year run, during which he led investments in tech companies including Facebook, LinkedIn and Warby Parker.

Fixel's last day will be June 30, according to an emailed statement from the company on Thursday. Scott Shleifer and Chase Coleman will continue running the firm's private equity portfolio.

Before SoftBank's massive Vision Fund burst onto the Silicon Valley scene in 2017, Tiger had built a practice writing big checks to later-stage start-ups and often helping them expand their business to international markets. Fixel's name became well-known in technology over the past decade alongside T. Rowe Price's Henry Ellenbogen and DST's Yuri Milner, though all three have been trumped by SoftBank's billionaire founder Masayoshi Son.

Tiger said the Fixel plans to "actively invest his own capital and may start an investment firm in the future."

"Lee has been a driving force behind the expansion of Tiger Global's private equity investing activities in the United States and India, and he has distinguished himself as a world-class investor across multiple sectors and stages," the statement said.

Fixel ranked 43rd on the latest Forbes Midas List, his sixth time to make the list. He backed Spotify, which hit the public markets last year, and also led investments in Peloton, SurveyMonkey and Evenbrite.

