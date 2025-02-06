Tech firms, publishers and Which? raise fears over new boss at competition regulator

Doug Gurr, pictured in 2018 while head of Amazon UK. Photograph: Shutterstock

The appointment of the former boss of Amazon UK to lead the competition watchdog poses a threat to its independence and pledge to hold big tech to account, according to a group including tech companies and the former business secretary Vince Cable.

The group – which includes the News Media Association, the Firefox developer Mozilla, the consumer group Which? and the Future of Technology Institute – has written to the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to raise concerns about the appointment of Doug Gurr as the interim chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Gurr spent nine years at Amazon, including four years running the UK arm, before leaving to become the director of the Natural History Museum in 2020. He was appointed to the CMA last month, replacing the former chair Marcus Bokkerink, who ministers ousted days after Reeves called in the chief executives of UK regulators including the CMA to a meeting at No 11 to pressure them to do more to support growth.

“Following the removal of the CMA chair, and his replacement with a former Amazon executive, we are worried that the UK government is losing sight of its commitment to robust competition enforcement of the digital markets unit (DMU) regime and the CMA’s operational independence,” the signatories said in a two-page letter, seen by the Guardian.

Under legislation brought in by the previous government, the competition regulator launched the DMU with powers, which came in to force on 1 January, to set strict new rules on the operations of big tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon deemed to have “strategic market status”.

Signatories of the letter also included professors Derek McCauley and Philip Marsden, the deputy chair of the enforcement decision-making committee at the Bank of England, who were part of the expert panel set up by the Treasury six years ago to investigate the market power of US tech firms.

The review conducted by Jason Furman, Barack Obama’s chief economic adviser, concluded that the dominance of the big digital players was curbing innovation and reducing consumer choice and recommended setting up a digital markets unit.

After Gurr’s appointment, which unions called a “slap in the face to workers”, the business minister Justin Madders was forced to deny the government was “in the pocket of big tech”.

The letter states: “The CMA’s independence must be rigorously defended if it is to pursue its mission in the face of aggressive lobbying from tech companies and other vested interests, whose sole aim is to defend the moats protecting their monopoly rents.

