Tech firms like to make cancelling subscriptions infuriatingly hard – but regulators are starting to crack down

Imagine your favourite author has a new book coming out, and your local bookshop is offering to deliver it to you for free on publication day. All you have to do in return is sign up to their new “reading club”.

This involves a monthly fee, for which you receive a new book, chosen by them, every week. You can cancel at any time by visiting the store.

It seems like a great deal – until you keep forgetting to cancel. Books arrive that you don’t read, money keeps being paid out of your account. And when you finally find time to go to the shop, they say they need the cancellation in writing.

They also have a long form for you to fill out explaining exactly why you want to cancel. Oh, and the person who deals with cancellations is on a day off. And would you like free membership for two weeks while you think about it? And so the membership, and the payments, continue …

Such a scenario might seem ridiculous – but it only sounds absurd because it is set in the physical world. The online equivalent is common, with the cancellation of many online subscriptions demanding great effort – significantly more than joining in the first place.

But things may be about to change. “Dark patterns” – the online systems designed to keep you subscribed to a service or app – are coming under increasing levels of scrutiny.

On October 16 2024, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) introduced a new regulation, known as the “click to cancel” rule, which will make it much easier for people to end their online subscriptions.

Under the new rule, online businesses based in the US will have to make it as easy for consumers around the world to end a particular service as it was to join in the first place. So if a subscription began via a particular app or website, then it should be possible to cancel it in the same place. Cancellation processes should be easy to find, and simple to navigate.

It may sound like an obvious system which shouldn’t require legislation. But our research shows that everyday services – social media platforms, streaming services and even financial trading apps – are often far harder to leave than they are to join.

Some social media sites for example, take users a few minutes to join, but as many as 40 minutes to leave.

But the “click to cancel” rule isn’t free of controversy. The FTC’s decision wasn’t unanimous, with members split along political lines. And there is already an expectation of legal challenges.

Companies that may benefit from people finding it difficult to cancel subscriptions are suing to prevent the FTC from enforcing its new rule.

