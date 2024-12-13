Tech Enthusiasts Await Nvidia's Kept-Secret GeForce

Tech companies are gearing up for the biggest and most respected annual tech event on earth CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025 and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is among the companies that will unveil its kept secret technologies in the event.

The event will be held annually in Las Vegas and attended by hundreds of thousands of tech enthusiasts including major tech firms, startups, journalists from around the world and the next CES will happen from January 7 to January 10, 2025. And tech enthusiasts are bracing themselves up for new products launching, innovations intros and technology trend setting.

Nvidia has officially announced that CEO Jensen Huang will become the keynote speaker from Nvidia, and he will reveal Nvidia's new GeForce products in the event. The product was not mentioned but Techradar said that it was the worst-kept-secret revelation in tech world this year, just like Apple's M4 Macs.

Tech enthusiasts believe that the GeForce's related product will be the next-gen graphic cards of Nvidia including the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. Some says its next-gen Blackwell laptop GPU will be showcased as well.

Tech enthusiasts noticed that the cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 in The Game Awards on December 12, 2024, mentioned that it was "pre-rendered in Unreal Engine 5 on an unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU." It gave clue that that's potentially the RTX 5090 or 5080 that will be revealed at CES 2025 that excites tech enthusiasts around the world. It is potentially RTX 5070 will be displayed too.

Chatters speculate that Nvidia's upcoming GeForce graphic cards will be pricey and low VRAM (video RAM) capacity like the RTX 5080 might only have 16GB of VRAM and even lower for the RTX 5070 that is assumed to have only 12GB of VRAM. If that's true, that will become a problem because modern games and apps need more VRAM for smoother performance.

Speculations have developed and everything will be answered in the most awaited event in January 2025. The upcoming display of Nvidia's newest graphic card will potentially send the shares higher. We'll see.

