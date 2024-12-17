Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Tuesday found a tech consultant guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, which carries a sentence of 16 years to life, rejecting the defendant's claim that he had acted in self defense.

Jurors took seven days to deliver their verdict against Nima Momeni in the April 4, 2023, death of Lee, a beloved tech mogul who was found staggering on a deserted downtown street, dripping a trail of blood and calling for help. Lee, 43, later died at a hospital.

“We think justice was done here today,” the victim’s brother, Tim Oliver Lee, told reporters. "What matters today is that we had a guilty verdict and Nima Momeni is going away for a very long time.”

Prosecutors said Momeni planned the attack on Lee, driving him to an isolated spot under the Bay Bridge and stabbing him three times with a knife he took from his sister's kitchen. They say Momeni was angry with Lee for introducing his younger sister to a drug dealer she says gave her GHB and other drugs and then sexually assaulted her.

But Momeni testified on the stand that Lee was the one who attacked him with a knife, angry after the tech consultant chided him about spending more time with his family instead of searching for a strip club that night. Momeni, who studies martial arts, claimed self-defense and said he didn't realize he had fatally wounded Lee or that Lee was even hurt.

The case has drawn national attention, partly given Lee’s status in the tech world. At first, his death enflamed debate over public safety in San Francisco as X owner Elon Musk took to the social media site to post that “violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the verdict showed that the killing was a targeted crime and not an example of random lawlessness in the city.

“We are a city committed to accountability, we are a city committed to public safety,” Jenkins told reporters after the hearing.

Momeni, 40, has been in custody since his arrest in April 2023, when he was charged with murder in the first degree. Jurors received the case, which started Oct. 14, on Dec. 4.

Two of his five attorneys were in court Tuesday, with the others attending via Zoom from Florida.

“This is obviously very disappointing for us," said Tony Brass, adding that the team would evaluate for an appeal.

Jurors reached their decision late Monday afternoon, but the court chose to announce the verdict Tuesday morning. The courtroom was crowded with Lee’s family and friends and journalists who have been following the high-profile trial.

