The tech company I work for just went bankrupt and now I’m waiting on my last 2 paychecks — what can I do?

As an employee, you’re entitled to payment for the work that you do. But what happens if the company you work for declares bankruptcy?

It's hardly an uncommon scenario. According to research from the American Bankruptcy Institute, bankruptcies in the United States increased 28% in 2024. More than 42,000 bankruptcies have been recorded to date. This includes all chapters.

Don't miss

So, let’s say you worked for a small independent tech company that ultimately went bankrupt — leaving you missing out on your two final paychecks totaling $17,000. Now, your former boss has gone AWOL. What can you do to ensure that you’re paid what you’re owed?

Here's what you need to know in this situation — along with some insight into the likelihood of actually getting paid.

What happens when a company goes bankrupt?

If the company where you're employed goes under, the law states that you still have a legal claim to any outstanding money still owed to you. The problem, however, is that having a legal claim and actually getting paid are two different things.

In this hypothetical situation of the bankrupt indie tech company, you'd be treated as a creditor — meaning: someone the company owes money to. The good news is, you're a high-priority creditor.

According to information from the City Bar Justice Center, secured debts (debts secured by collateral, such as property) are typically the highest priority when collecting payments in bankruptcy proceedings, but unpaid employee wages and benefit claims are "priority unsecured debt,” so your claims are placed above other unsecured debts — such as credit cards.

This priority status includes employee claims on unpaid wages, salaries, commissions, vacation days, severance, and sick leave pay — so long as it was earned within 180 days of the company's bankruptcy filing or the time the company discontinued operations (whichever came first).

As an employee, you’d be entitled to up to $15,150. Note: this amount is adjusted every three years — with the next adjustment set to take place in 2025.

For any claims outside of the aforementioned 180-day timeframe or that exceed the maximum dollar amount owed doesn’t have priority status and will be treated as “general unsecured claims.”

Story Continues