Tech billionaires at war with Biden as debanking row goes stateside

Brian Armstrong (left), the chief executive of Coinbase, has accused Joe Biden of debanking crypto bosses, while Elon Musk has amplified such claims on X

When Coutts threatened to close the bank account of Nigel Farage last year, the fallout claimed the scalp of one of Britain’s most senior banking executives and triggered a national debate over “debanking”.

Was it really acceptable for a bank to close the accounts of customers seemingly without warning, explanation or recourse? And were the decisions motivated by politics?

Now, anger over debanking is picking up steam across the Atlantic. Technology billionaires, many of whom supported Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, accuse the Biden administration of cutting them off from the US banking system.

Executives, primarily drawn from the cryptocurrency industry, have railed against what they have dubbed “Operation Chokepoint 2.0” – an alleged government effort to smother their businesses by making it almost impossible to maintain a formal banking presence.

“This is one of the reasons we ended up supporting Trump,” Marc Andreessen, the billionaire co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, told the podcaster Joe Rogan last week. “We’ve had, like, 30 founders debanked in the last four years.”

Over the last week, these claims have been amplified by billionaire Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, as well as dozens of cryptocurrency and tech founders. They allege they have been cut off from the US banking system by the Biden administration and government watchdogs.

David A. Marcus, a former Facebook executive who led the tech giant’s Libra digital currency project, claimed its plans were “killed” by top government officials, including Janet Yellen, Biden’s Treasury Secretary. “There was no legal or regulatory angle left for the government or regulators to kill the project. It was 100pc a political kill,” he claimed in a post on X.

Target political opponents

The alleged debanking of crypto entrepreneurs comes amid a years-long crackdown on digital currency business and their billionaire founders. Under the Biden administration, US regulators have unleashed a series of civil and criminal lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges.

Those prosecuting such cases claim they are simply enforcing regulation or crackdown on wrongdoing.

Yet critics claim it is part of a broader effort to target political opponents. Andreessen claimed that it is only businesses that have been impacted, but “just generally political opponents”.

In her book, Melania Trump, the former first lady, claimed her bank account and that of her son Barron were shut down in the wake of the Jan 6 riots. “This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination,” she wrote.

