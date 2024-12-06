Tech billionaires at war with Biden as debanking row goes stateside

In This Article:
When Coutts threatened to close the bank account of Nigel Farage last year, the fallout claimed the scalp of one of Britain’s most senior banking executives and triggered a national debate over “debanking”.
Was it really acceptable for a bank to close the accounts of customers seemingly without warning, explanation or recourse? And were the decisions motivated by politics?
Now, anger over debanking is picking up steam across the Atlantic. Technology billionaires, many of whom supported Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, accuse the Biden administration of cutting them off from the US banking system.
Executives, primarily drawn from the cryptocurrency industry, have railed against what they have dubbed “Operation Chokepoint 2.0” – an alleged government effort to smother their businesses by making it almost impossible to maintain a formal banking presence.
“This is one of the reasons we ended up supporting Trump,” Marc Andreessen, the billionaire co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, told the podcaster Joe Rogan last week. “We’ve had, like, 30 founders debanked in the last four years.”
Over the last week, these claims have been amplified by billionaire Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, as well as dozens of cryptocurrency and tech founders. They allege they have been cut off from the US banking system by the Biden administration and government watchdogs.
David A. Marcus, a former Facebook executive who led the tech giant’s Libra digital currency project, claimed its plans were “killed” by top government officials, including Janet Yellen, Biden’s Treasury Secretary. “There was no legal or regulatory angle left for the government or regulators to kill the project. It was 100pc a political kill,” he claimed in a post on X.
Target political opponents
The alleged debanking of crypto entrepreneurs comes amid a years-long crackdown on digital currency business and their billionaire founders. Under the Biden administration, US regulators have unleashed a series of civil and criminal lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges.
Those prosecuting such cases claim they are simply enforcing regulation or crackdown on wrongdoing.
Yet critics claim it is part of a broader effort to target political opponents. Andreessen claimed that it is only businesses that have been impacted, but “just generally political opponents”.
In her book, Melania Trump, the former first lady, claimed her bank account and that of her son Barron were shut down in the wake of the Jan 6 riots. “This decision appeared to be rooted in political discrimination,” she wrote.
Farage’s fury toppled Alison Rose, Britain’s most senior female banker and the ultimate boss of Coutts, in a victory for the Reform UK leader.
However, US cryptocurrency executives claim their anger has been channelled towards even more powerful ends: winning the White House.
In the technology industry, the crackdown has prompted many billionaire cryptocurrency entrepreneurs to become funders of the Republican Party’s election efforts.
Crypto donors spent $245m (£192m) backing pro-cryptocurrency candidates, largely Republicans. One crypto-funded political action committee spent $40m alone to defeat Sherrod Brown, a Democratic senator for Ohio.
Trump has seemingly repaid the industry for their support, naming Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency lobbyist, as his nominee to chair the US Security and Exchange Commission.
On Thursday, Trump claimed responsibility for helping to drive a surge in the price of Bitcoin to $100,000, posting “You’re welcome” to his followers on Truth Social.
Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase, the $80bn cryptocurrency trading app, said in a post on X the crackdown on cryptocurrency companies was one of the most “un-American things that happened in the Biden administration” and “a major factor in the Dems losing the election”.
Kyle Bligen, director of financial policy at the tech lobbying group Chamber of Progress, says: “I’ve heard directly from crypto-founders at conferences and round tables who view ‘debanking’ as a key driver of their political advocacy.
“Many in the industry see this issue as a motivating factor behind their support for incoming president Donald Trump, hoping his administration can reset regulatory relations with the crypto and blockchain sectors.”
Andreessen, whose venture firm is an investor in Coinbase, and others have compared “Operation Choke Point 2.0” to a previous Obama-era scandal known as “Operation Choke Point”. This involved US justice officials pushing banks to close accounts used by legal – if politically controversial – customers, such as sex workers, gun dealers or legal marijuana shops.
After Trump’s victory in 2016, the programme was shut down. But the cryptocurrency industry believes the initiative was reheated on Biden’s watch, in what Armstrong called an attempt to “unlawfully kill our entire industry”.
In June, Coinbase hired a research firm to sue the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the US banking agency, accusing it of having “pressured financial institutions to cut off the industry from the banking system”.
It has accused the regulator of sending so-called “pause letters” to banks, ordering them to halt crypto related activity indefinitely. After its efforts to reveal these documents using Freedom of Information laws were blocked, the regulator was sued.
The lawsuit claims: “It is illegal for financial regulators to coerce regulated institutions in secret to cut ties with businesses the government disfavours.”
John Berlau, a senior fellow at the Competitive Finance Institute, says the “supposed purpose” of this crackdown is to “prevent banks from doing business with firms that have a ‘reputational risk’. The government tries to intimidate banks into keeping the reason for debanking a secret”.
The Federal Reserve and the FDIC previously insisted there was no blanket ban on cryptocurrency companies in banking. “Banking organisations are neither prohibited nor discouraged from providing banking services to customers of any specific class or type, as permitted by law or regulation,” they said in 2023.
Crypto ‘systematically involved in fraud’
Still, US officials have aggressively pursued regulatory action against some of the biggest names in the digital currency space.
In particular, US regulators ramped up their efforts in late 2022 the wake of the bankruptcy of FTX, which at one stage was valued at $32bn, and the crash of digital coin Terra Luna, which was at one point valued at $50bn. Both led to concerns that a major collapse could spread to the wider financial industry.
Supporters of this crackdown argue that regulators are justified in taking an intense interest in the crypto industry. Fears of scams, fraud, money-laundering and cyberattacks have never been far from cryptocurrency businesses.
Carter Dougherty, of the non-profit group Americans for Financial Reform, says: “It is absolutely justified that banking regulators take a particularly jaundiced eye to the activities of cryptocurrency companies, precisely because they have been so systemically involved in fraud. This is a no-brainer. It shouldn’t be that controversial.
“But you now have cryptocurrency lobbyists who are going to try and push for what in the end will be some kind of turning a blind eye to fraud.”
Anger over the difficulties in accessing banking in the cryptocurrency industry are not limited to the US. In the UK, many high street banks block or flag cryptocurrency-related activity.
In a report from the all-party parliamentary group on fair business banking, MPs found “groups such as cryptocurrency businesses, jewellers, bookies, politicians, sex workers, yacht brokers and others are seen as problematic for banks”.
It added: “Pretty much the entire banking industry has turned its back on the crypto industry. Even the industry trade body, CryptoUK, has found itself being refused banking facilities, not because it trades in cryptocurrencies in any way (the organisation only accepts membership fees in fiat currency) but because it has the word ‘crypto’ in its name.”
Bivu Das, of Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, says: “To date, many UK traditional high street banks and popular neobanks [digital banks] have blocked or restricted their customers from depositing to crypto platforms, including FCA-registered ones like Kraken.
“To be clear, this is a bank telling people how they can or can’t spend their money. We believe that is simply not right in 2024.”
Still, data from Action Fraud suggest that £245m was lost to cryptocurrency scams in the UK in 2023 – a number that probably under-reports the true scale of the problem.
In the US, Musk and his allies such as Andreessen are on the warpath. Musk, who is to lead a Trump commission on government efficiency, last week tweeted that he would “Delete CFPB (the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)”, which has been criticised by crypto investors despite the fact the office has itself lobbied against debanking.
The agency has been championed by Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator who has attracted the ire of cryptocurrency enthusiasts for her scepticism about the industry.
Dougherty says the regulator has been routinely targeted by industries who “want to stop consumer protection authorities from doing their job of stopping people getting ripped off”.
Even still, Berlau, of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, says the heavy-handed banking crackdown in the US has meant businesses that have tried to be on the right side of regulations have been unfairly targeted.
“Industries are being painted with a broad brush, and individuals and businesses working in an industry that somehow offends the political elite get debanked.”