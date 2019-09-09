Which Team Mascots Make More Money Than You?

If you’re a huge sports fan or just love to entertain, being a pro sports team mascot could be your dream gig — and it actually pays well too. Mascots usually start out working in the minor leagues, where they earn a starting salary of about $25,000, but once you make it to the ranks of a mascot for an NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL franchise, the average salary shoots up to about $60,000, according to ESPN. An elite group of mascots even bring in as much as six figures as full-time, salaried employees, which they earn from appearing at every home game (41 regular-season NBA or NHL games, or 81 regular-season MLB games) in addition to appearing at events. Others can make big bucks by working as contract employees, earning money from their performances at games as well as outside appearances.

While the average American has a median household income of $61,372, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and an hourly wage of $27.98, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these top-paid pro mascots are bringing in more.

Atlanta Hawks' Harry the Hawk

Pay: $250 per 30 minutes for appearances ($500 per hour)

As the mascot for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Harry the Hawk has a busy schedule. In addition to appearing at games, Harry makes 200 to 300 public appearances per year, according to SportsMascots.com. Fortunately, he gets paid well for these appearances, earning $250 for a 30-minute appearance, according to the official Hawks talent request form. Although Harry’s exact salary isn’t known, SportsMascots.com estimates that it’s in the six-figure range.

Baltimore Orioles' The Oriole Bird

Pay: Up to $350 per hour for appearances

The Oriole Bird has been the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles mascot since 1979. In addition to entertaining fans during the games, he makes appearances at all sorts of events year-round, from charity functions to family parties. The Bird’s rates vary based on the type of event — they start at $190 an hour for community and noncommercial organizations, and go up to $350 an hour for appearances at commercial businesses or private functions, according to the team website.

Boston Red Sox's Wally the Green Monster

Estimated pay: Up to $70,000 per year

Wally the Green Monster stays busy as the MLB’s Boston Red Sox mascot. He makes more than 300 event appearances per year in addition to revving up the crowds at games, according to SportsMascots.com. The website estimates that Wally makes between $50,000 and $70,000 annually, based on his popularity.

Charlotte Hornets' Hugo

Pay: Up to $1,500 per appearance

Hugo makes buzzworthy bucks for his appearances outside of NBA games, with rates typically ranging from $250 to $1,500 per appearance, according to the Charlotte Hornets website. Depending on Hugo’s level of experience, he could be making $100,000 or more per year, according to Parade estimates.

Pictured: Hugo the Hornet in New Orleans, which was the home of the franchise from the 2002-03 through the 2013-14 season. The Hornets moved back to Charlotte, their original home, in 2014.

Chicago Bulls' Benny the Bull

Estimated pay: $200,000 per year

The Chicago Bulls’ mascot’s annual salary hasn’t been made public, but SportsMascots.com estimates that Benny the Bull earns $200,000 or more. He debuted in 1969 and was the first NBA mascot, according to the website.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Moondog

Pay: $300 per hour for appearances

NBA mascots have high earning potential: Former Phillie Phanatic Dave Raymond told Parade that experienced NBA mascots can make $100,000 or more a year. Although Moondog’s salary hasn’t been made public, it is known that his appearances fees start at $300 per hour, according to the Cavaliers website.

Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy

Pay: $65,000 per year

At $65,000 a year, Rowdy makes slightly more than the average NFL mascot, who brings in $60,000 a year, and more than the average American, who has a median household income of about $61,000. Rowdy’s salary was revealed in a lawsuit brought against the team by one of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, who said that she was paid less than half what the male mascot made, which her lawsuit contended violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Equal Pay Act, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Denver Nuggets' Rocky

Estimated pay: $625,000 per year

The highest-paid mascot in the professional sports industry is the NBA’s Rocky, according to Sapling. The Denver Nuggets mascot makes over 10 times the average salary for a professional sports team mascot with a salary of $625,000. Rocky was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, in 2006.

