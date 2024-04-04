TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.65

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of June to $0.65. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

TE Connectivity's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, TE Connectivity's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 13.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 28%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

TE Connectivity May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 4.4% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. If TE Connectivity is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We Really Like TE Connectivity's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that TE Connectivity is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, TE Connectivity has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is TE Connectivity not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

