TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.65

The board of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of December, with investors receiving $0.65 per share. This will take the annual payment to 1.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

TE Connectivity's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, TE Connectivity's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 14.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 28%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, TE Connectivity has only grown its earnings per share at 3.7% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, TE Connectivity could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

TE Connectivity Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for TE Connectivity that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is TE Connectivity not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

