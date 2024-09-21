TDG Gold Insiders Recover Some Losses, Which Stand At CA$97k

Insiders who bought CA$275.9k worth of TDG Gold Corp. (CVE:TDG) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 18% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at CA$97k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TDG Gold

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Kosowan for CA$85k worth of shares, at about CA$0.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.10. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While TDG Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have TDG Gold Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at TDG Gold. Independent Director Michael Kosowan shelled out CA$7.8k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of TDG Gold

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 10.0% of TDG Gold shares, worth about CA$1.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TDG Gold Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if TDG Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for TDG Gold (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

