TD likely to sell remaining Schwab stake sooner than later: CIBC

Last August, TD sold around 40 million shares of Schwab to fund expected financial penalties for its anti-money laundering failures at its U.S. banking operation. (REUTERS/Chris Helgren) · REUTERS / Reuters

There is a “high probability” Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)(TD) will sell its remaining 10 per cent stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW), a move that could see the Canadian bank’s earnings per share (EPS) increase around five per cent, a CIBC analyst says.

In a note to investors, analyst Paul Holden says the Schwab sale could happen before TD completes a comprehensive strategic review initiated by incoming CEO Raymond Chun.

“The financial benefits of selling Schwab” at more than 18 times its estimated 2025 price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) “and buying back TD stock at [around 10 times P/E] are obvious, in our view,” Holden wrote.

Chun "has communicated a willingness to act on certain items before completion of the strategic review," Holden notes. "In our opinion, the sale of SCHW stock is one of the items that does not require completion of a full strategic review.”

Toronto-listed shares were trading at around $78.35 just after 2 p.m. ET Monday, up around 0.2 per cent on the day.

The potential sale could also lead to a re-rating of TD stock, Holden says, “as decisive and material value-surfacing action by the incoming CEO should be viewed as a more shareholder-friendly approach vs. prior management.” A re-rating could have greater impact than the "significant" potential EPS accretion, Holden says, with TD shares currently “deeply discounted” versus other Canadian banks.

Last August, TD sold around 40 million shares of Schwab to fund expected financial penalties for its anti-money laundering failures at its U.S. banking operation. That sale reduced its stake from 12.3 per cent to 10.1 per cent.

TD’s only task ahead of making the sale would be to demonstrate that the Schwab investment is not strategic for the company. Holden says several signs point to this being the case. First, the Schwab relationship has not provided TD with additional business beyond an insured deposit agreement. Second, TD’s previous reduction of its interest in Schwab shows its “willingness to sell,” Holden writes. Third, Schwab “has expressed an intention to pursue new financial relationships at better-than-existing economic terms.”

Last week, Chun told attendees at a conference the insured deposit agreement with Schwab is separate from TD’s stake in the company, Bloomberg reported. CIBC expects the deposit agreement to continue for “the next two to three years” because of currently favourable interest rates, Holden says.

John MacFarlane is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jmacf.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.