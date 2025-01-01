TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 78%

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, TC Energy's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 16 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 78% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of TC Energy, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for TC Energy

TSX:TRP Ownership Breakdown January 1st 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TC Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TC Energy. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TC Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:TRP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2025

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TC Energy. Our data shows that Capital Research and Management Company is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 16 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Story Continues